Cambodia insists Thailand fully reopen all border checkpoints

PM Hun Manet says would reciprocate within five hours

People at the Chong Sa-ngam crossing in Phu Sing district in Si Sa Ket province look into Cambodian territory from the gate on Monday. (Photo: Buri Ram Public Relations Office Facebook account)

Cambodia will keep border checkpoints closed until Thailand makes the first move to return to full operations, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Monday.

Hun Manet said all closed land crossings will not be reopened until Thailand resumes normal checkpoint hours.

"The closure is permanent unless Thailand reopens all border points simultaneously, exactly as they were prior to June 7," the Khmer Times quoted him as saying at the closing session of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia in Siem Reap province on Monday.

"Only then will Cambodia consider reopening," he said, adding Cambodia will open its border checkpoints no later than five hours after Thailand does so.

Normal operations at the border between the two countries run from 6am to 10pm. Since June 7, Thailand has shortened working hours and shut some checkpoints completely, including the temporary closure of the Chong Sai Taku checkpoint in Buri Ram's Ban Kruat district on Sunday.

Cambodia countered in a tit-for-tat move by opening its border gates one hour later and closing some checkpoints.

Second Army Region chief Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang has said Thailand will fully open all checkpoints only after a Regional Border Committee is held to stop military reinforcements at the border.