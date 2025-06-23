Welder turns to crime after house fire, robs ATM

Police arrest welder Wanchai “Ek” Thamphan for breaking into an ATM and stealing about 765,000 baht. (Photo: Facebook จันทบุรี แจ้งข่าว)

A 37-year-old welder has been arrested in Chanthaburi for allegedly breaking into an ATM and stealing more than 700,000 baht in cash.

Police apprehended Wanchai “Ek” Thamphan at his home in Pong Nam Ron district early Monday morning. He was asleep when officers from Chanthaburi Provincial Police and Muang Chanthaburi raided the premises.

The arrest came less than 24 hours after the theft from an ATM in front of the Chanthaburi Teachers Savings Cooperative.

Pol Maj Gen Phadungsak Raksasuk, chief of Chanthaburi Provincial Police, said investigators tracked the suspect using security camera recordings from the scene and surrounding areas.

Mr Wanchai allegedly confessed to the crime, citing stress and mounting debt following a house fire earlier this year.

He said he used expertise gained as a tradesman and welder to break open the ATM. He had prepared by spray-painted his white Honda Wave motorcycle black and then reverting it to its original colour after the crime, hoping to avoid being identified.

He made off with approximately 765,000 baht. He used about 20,000 baht of the stolen money to reclaim a car he had pawned, then returned home with the motorcycle used in the heist.

During questioning, Mr Wanchai allegedly said he turned to crime after his family home was destroyed by fire earlier this year. Government aid and his savings were insufficient for repairs, leading him to gamble online in hope of a quick fix.

Instead, he fell deeper into debt and eventually pawned his car. Desperate, he decided to rob an ATM.

Mr Wanchai said he had already spent a large portion of the stolen money to pay off debts, leaving about 280,000 baht in his possession at the time of his arrest.

The suspect was charged with nighttime theft causing damage to property and the use of a vehicle in the commission of a crime. He was handed over to Pol Lt Col Amnat Phuchong, an investigator at Muang Chanthaburi police station, for legal proceedings.