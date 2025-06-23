Taiwanese man arrested in Pattaya after rampage with baseball bat

Police arrested a Taiwanese man in Pattaya after he allegedly attacked his neighbours’ condo doors with a baseball bat while under the influence of drugs. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

A Taiwanese man was arrested in Pattaya after he allegedly attacked his neighbours’ condo doors with a baseball bat while under the influence of drugs, sparking panic among residents. Authorities later discovered a stash of narcotics and weapons in his room.

The incident occurred late Sunday night when immigration police in Chon Buri, in coordination with Pattaya police, responded to reports of a foreign man behaving violently at a condominium in Jomtien. The suspect was said to be wielding a baseball bat striking doors of neighbouring units, causing fear and disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect, identified as Mr Chen, 22, inside his condo with a 25-year-old Thai woman. He appeared to be intoxicated and agitated. Police managed to contain the situation without injury and proceeded to search the premises.

The search uncovered 6.56 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, eight mobile phones, two 9mm bullets, nine baseball bats, two metal rods, and two stun guns. Mr Chen had entered Thailand on a student visa but reportedly spent his time partying and using drugs.

Investigators revealed that Mr Chen frequently hired sex workers and used drugs in his condo. He also posted videos of drug transactions and encounters with sex workers on social media, showing blatant disregard for Thai law.

Mr Chen admitted to using crystal meth for over a year, claiming he bought it from local youths. He said the baseball bats were for exercise and the bullets were taken from a shooting range as souvenirs.

The Thai woman, identified only as Ms A, confessed to being hired by Mr Chen on three occasions, each lasting around six hours, during which they used drugs together.

Police charged Mr Chen with possession of illegal drugs, unlawful possession of ammunition, and drug use. Ms A was also charged with drug use. Both were handed over to investigators for legal proceedings.