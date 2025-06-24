Embassies help evacuate Thais

Evacuated people and police officers stand near an impact site following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 22, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

The government is prepared to evacuate approximately 3,000 Thai construction workers from Israel and another 73 Thais in Iran to neighbouring countries or back to Thailand due to the ongoing conflict between the two nations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has said.

MFA spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said during a press conference on Monday that the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv and other Thai embassies in Middle East countries have successfully evacuated the first group of 22 construction workers from Israel.

This group of Thai nationals departed Israel on Sunday by land and was expected to arrive in Thailand last night at 7.20pm.

The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv was also assisting 12 Thai nationals who had requested to leave Israel to transit through neighbouring countries. Of them, nine would leave Israel by land on Wednesday, and the other three would leave Israel by land on July 3.

Mr Nikorndej said the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv and the Office of Labour Affairs under the Ministry of Labour are currently discussing with construction recruitment companies the possibility of temporarily relocating approximately 3,000 Thai construction workers in Israel to neighbouring countries to await further developments or to return to Thailand.

Regarding the situation in Iran, Mr Nikorndej said that the Thai embassy in Tehran had successfully facilitated the safe departure of the first group of three Thai nationals who requested to return to Thailand after leaving Iran through its neighbouring countries by land on Saturday.

"As of now, we have around 300 Thais in Iran, with 73 of them planning to depart from there. The rest have not yet requested to leave," Mr Nikorndej said.

To assist Thai nationals in Iran, the Thai embassy in Tehran had established a temporary office and shelter centre in Elite World Van Hotel, Van province, a Turkish border town near Iran.

Thai nationals in Iran can contact the embassy through its 24-hour emergency line at (+98) 912 159 8699 and (+98) 912 500 7933 for urgent assistance, said Mr Nikorndej.

As the situation in both Iran and Israel has intensified, the MFA strongly advises Thai nationals who are residing in these countries to depart as soon as possible. Thai nationals across the Middle East are also encouraged to monitor updates closely with the Thai embassies.

"All Thais are strongly advised to avoid travelling to these areas if unnecessary," Mr Nikorndej said.

Asked about where Thais were evacuated to, he said that they were evacuated to countries close to Israel and Iran, namely, Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Jordan and Yemen. However, not all destinations were revealed due to safety reasons.