Latvian, 71, caught with heroin haul

The heroin packs were found inside the steel frames. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

A 71-year-old Latvian man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport after authorities found about three kilos of heroin concealed in his luggage during a transit stop en route to Malaysia, according to Pol Maj Gen Cherngron Rimphadee, commander of Immigration Division 2.

The arrest followed a coordinated investigation between Suvarnabhumi airport's Narcotics Suppression Unit and the Customs Department, who had received intelligence indicating that a foreign national intended to use Thailand as a transit point to smuggle illegal drugs.

The suspect, identified as Guntars Lukstins, arrived in Bangkok from Laos on a Thai Airways flight on Sunday and was due to catch a connecting flight to Malaysia on Monday.

Customs and immigration officials intercepted Mr Lukstins during transit and conducted a search of his belongings.

Inside a red canvas bag containing a folded camp bed, authorities discovered 47 cylindrical objects resembling sausages, wrapped in brown plastic and concealed within the bed's steel frame. Upon chemical testing, the packages were confirmed to contain heroin, with a total weight of around three kilos.

During initial questioning, the suspect remained silent and was unable to communicate in English. Authorities believe he picked up the drugs in Laos, as he had no checked luggage on his outbound trip but was found with a nine-kilogramme checked bag on his return. The suspect has been handed over to the Customs Department's Investigation and Suppression Division for further legal proceedings.