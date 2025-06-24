Krabi airport spreads its wings

Krabi airport

Krabi airport is rapidly emerging as one of the country's hottest aviation hubs after five international airlines applied for landing slots, signalling growing global confidence in the airport's capabilities and potential as a gateway to the Andaman region.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said the Department of Airports (DoA) had participated in the 156th International Air Transport Association (IATA) Slot Conference early this month in Vancouver, Canada, to showcase the potential and development plans for airports under its jurisdiction, including Krabi and Surat Thani.

Following the conference, eight airlines expressed interest in launching or adjusting their flight schedules to Krabi.

Among them, five -- Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Malaysia Airlines, Firefly Airlines, and Loong Air -- have formally requested landing slots, marking a major boost in direct international flights to Krabi, which now exceed 50 a week.

"This speaks of the growing international appeal and readiness of Krabi airport.

"Etihad Airways and Air Arabia's interest marks the first time Krabi will have direct air links with the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East, a major milestone for regional air connectivity," the deputy minister said.

The milestone highlights the airport's strengths in safety, security, services, and infrastructure -- elements that enhance its role as the "Gateway to the Andaman Sea," Ms Manaporn added.

Moreover, the interest shown by Middle Eastern carriers indicates that Krabi airport is well-positioned to develop into a leading international airport. It also demonstrates Thailand's broader capacity to elevate its tourism, economy, and global connectivity. The DoA is committed to continuous improvement of service quality and infrastructure at all its airports in line with international aviation standards, ensuring readiness for future aviation sector growth.

Danai Rueangsorn, the DoA director-general, said the department's deputy director and slot allocation team also attended the IATA meeting. During the session, IndiGo Airlines, India's largest low-cost carrier, requested to launch three additional routes to Krabi from Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Krabi, with its rising status as a strategic international aviation hub, is set to play an even more pivotal role in connecting Southeast Asia with the Middle East and South Asia, he said.