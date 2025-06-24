Green Line study to be released before August

Listen to this article

The Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) is set to release a comprehensive study exploring four potential operational models for the Green Line after its concession expires in 2029, a move aimed at sustaining the 20-baht flat fare policy.

This came after Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt proposed transferring the Green Line project to the Ministry of Transport as he believed that centralising management under a single agency would streamline operations and facilitate a uniform 20-baht fare across all electric train lines.

Kongsak Chuenkrailat, assistant secretary of the TCC's subcommittee on transport and vehicles, recently revealed that the council is working with Sripatum University's Sripatum Legal Center to study post-2029 operational models and ownership transfer for the Green Line.

The objective of the study is to provide recommendations for improving the Green Line's concession contract to ensure fair and safe access to public transport for consumers. The study's findings are expected to be unveiled sometime between July and August and will be presented to the consumers council before being submitted to other agencies.

Sripatum Legal Center's Assoc Prof Sanyalak Panyawattanalikit noted that while the Green Line's concession ends in 2029, its management contract extends until 2042.

According to him, preliminary studies suggest four models to achieve the 20-baht flat fare, including extending the current concession, starting a bidding process to select a new concessionaire and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) taking over operations or transferring ownership to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

The fourth option aligns with the BMA's vision as transferring ownership of the Green Line to the MRTA would allow it to operate the line at a 20-baht fare profitably for at least 30 years, largely due to significant revenue from the project's properties and advertising space for rent.

Assoc Prof Sanyalak also revealed that the Green Line currently carries a debt of 37.2 billion baht from operation and maintenance costs.