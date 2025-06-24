Blitz on drugs targeting young people

Students at Wat Song Tham School in Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district wear paper hats with anti-drug abuse messages to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day on June 26, 2022. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government has launched an urgent crackdown on four newly emerging forms of narcotics popular with young people, which are disguised in attractive, everyday products, including candy, lozenges, and inhalers available on online platforms.

Anukul Pruksanusak, deputy government spokesman, issued a warning about the worsening drug problem. He said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered several agencies, particularly the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, to intensify efforts to track, suppress, and dismantle drug networks across the country.

According to recent health surveillance reports from government agencies, drug producers have started producing narcotics that resemble consumer-friendly products with cute, colourful designs. These drugs are often fruit-flavoured and come in packaging that closely resembles candy boxes, making them difficult to distinguish from innocent items.

Some of the products are imported, while others are domestically produced, yet both are openly marketed and sold online, with starting prices as low as a few hundred baht.

"The drug trade has adopted new marketing tactics. Dealers now design products to appear harmless and attractive to youth, making them seem safe and socially acceptable," the deputy spokesman said.

Authorities have identified four major types of these disguised narcotics currently in widespread circulation: GEN 6 E-cigarettes which mimic inhaler sticks; cannabis vape pods, which are disposable vapes in vibrant colours; lean (Purple Drank) available either pre-mixed or as a concentrated syrup meant to be mixed with soda or other sweet beverages; and designer MDMA (New "Molly" Form) which is shaped like candies, stars, hearts, and cute cartoon characters.

Mr Anukul said the repackaging of these narcotics is a deliberate ploy to exploit young consumers through social media and online marketplaces. The design makes it harder for parents and educators to detect illicit substances, increasing the risk of unintentional use and overdose.

"The government urges all parents to be vigilant and closely monitor their children's behaviour. Open conversations about the dangers of these drugs are critical," Mr Anukul said. "Educational institutions must also inspect nearby vendors to prevent the dangerous items being sold to students."