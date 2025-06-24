Double-track rail upgrades to go ahead

Listen to this article

The Ministry of Transport is pressing ahead with the second phase of double-track railway development with a total length of 1,249 kilometres and an estimated investment of 297.9 billion baht.

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, who also serves as transport minister, said the project is expected to reduce travel times by up to 30% by eliminating delays caused by trains passing, enhance punctuality, reduce accidents, lower logistical costs, and provide more efficient, affordable, and safer travel options for the public.

Ultimately, it will modernise Thailand's transport infrastructure and cement the country's status as a transportation hub in Southeast Asia, Mr Suriya said.

He said the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has already submitted the project proposal to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

In line with NESDC's advice, the SRT will use five key criteria -- passenger demand, freight demand, track capacity, economic and financial viability, and strategic and policy alignment -- to determine which routes will be prioritised.

An additional 11 secondary factors were also considered, including passenger demand forecasts, current passenger statistics, freight volume projections, domestic and international network connectivity, and project readiness, Mr Suriya said.

The highest priority group includes the 321-kilometre Surat Thani–Hat Yai–Songkhla route (which will require an estimated budget of 66.27 billion baht), the 218-kilometre Pak Nam Pho–Den Chai route (81.14 billion baht), and the 168-kilometre Chumphon–Surat Thani route (30.42 billion baht).

The medium-priority group comprises the 308-kilometre Jira Junction–Ubon Ratchathani route (44.1 billion baht) and the 189-kilometre Den Chai–Chiang Mai route (68.22 billion baht).

The lowest-priority group consists of the 45-kilometre Hat Yai–Padang Besar section, with an estimated budget of 7.77 billion baht.

In response to NESDC's observations, the SRT has updated the data and assumptions used for forecasting passenger and freight volume.

It has also revised its train operation and track capacity plans and submitted detailed bills of quantities (BoQs) for each project.

These BoQs include specific investment breakdowns for structural work, stations, level crossings, and other facilities, he said.

Furthermore, the SRT has presented a clear plan to generate additional revenue and outlined a business strategy to maximise the use of major railway stations and container yards to the NESDC, the transport minister said.

It has also reviewed and updated plans to address issues at level crossings, aiming for more efficient and effective safety measures.

In addition, the SRT has conducted a financial impact analysis, evaluating both scenarios -- with and without the implementation of the Phase 2 project -- to ensure alignment with its strategy.

Mr Suriya concluded by emphasising that the primary goal of Phase 2 is to shift freight transport from road to rail.