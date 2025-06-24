Military seals border with Cambodia
Military seals border with Cambodia

PUBLISHED : 24 Jun 2025 at 06:06

WRITER: Online Reporters

The gate is closed at the Chong Sai Taku border crossing in Buri Ram province bordering Cambodia. Photo by Surachai Piragsa
The gate is closed at the Chong Sai Taku border crossing in Buri Ram province bordering Cambodia. Photo by Surachai Piragsa

The Thai army and navy have sealed the border with Cambodia in retaliation for Cambodia’s threat to the Thai territory and the negative impacts of scam centres in the nearby country.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said on Monday that the First Region Army and the Second Region Army implemented the measures along the border in Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

Under the measure, all vehicles are blocked from crossing the border. Travel by Thai and foreign people including tourists and all kinds of trade are prohibited.

The army only permits border crossing for humanitarianism including the travel of urgent patients and students and activities necessary to people’s everyday life, at the discretion of local military units.

The measure was in line with the government’s policies concerning national security and conflict with Cambodia which saw tensions in political, diplomatic and military aspects, Maj Gen Winthai said.

The intensified measure also supported responses to call centre and hybrid scam operations which have greatly affected Thai people, he said.

The Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defense Command of the navy imposed the same measure along the border in Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.

The border conflict erupted when Cambodian troops entered Chong Bok area of Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province in April.

