Time bomb found in car heading to Phuket

Listen to this article

The black Honda City in which police found an improvised time bomb. It was being driven by the two arrested suspects from Songkhla to Phuket when stopped at a checkpoint in the southern province of Phangnga. (Photo: Phuket Information Centre)

Two men were arrested after police found a homemade time bomb in their car at a checkpoint in Phangnga province early Tuesday morning. They were heading to Phuket.

The black Honda City with Surin licence plates was stopped by police about 3.30am at a checkpoint near a bypass intersection in front of the Phang Nga city hall, according to Pol Col Weerapong Rakchito, chief of Muang Phangnga police station.

A search of the vehicle uncovered what was initially judged to be a homemade explosive device.

It comprised a digital timer attached to a printed circuit inside a transparent plastic bag, and an amount of gun powder. It was hidden among their belongings on the back seat.

Explosive ordnance disposal officers examined the object and concluded it was an improvised bomb.

Two men, aged 29 and 37, were detained. Their names were withheld but police said they were from Pattani province.

During questioning the men said they were hired about 7pm on Monday to take turns driving the car from Thepha district of Songkhla, according to police. Their employer provided a smartphone and a pocket wi-fi with a destination in Phuket pinned on the GPS.

The bomb was safely removed for further examination. The investigation was continuing, Pol Col Weerapong said.

Pol Lt Gen Surapong Thanomjit, commander of Police Region 8, told an afternoon press conference the two suspects gave mismatched information about their travel purpose and destination.

They had also tried to avoid the checkpoint before being stopped.

“The intercepted object is still under examination, and has not been confirmed to be explosive,” Pol Lt Gen Surapong said. This appeared to contradict earlier reports of gun powder also being found in the car.

Phangngan police were expected to release more details later.