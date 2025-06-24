Sea turtle rescued from old fishing net, another dies

People work to free the two sea turtles entangled in fishing net washed up on Layan Beach, Phuket, on Tuesday morning. They saved one, the other died. (Photo: Screenshot)

Local residents and tourists rushed to help two large sea turtles found tangled in a discarded fishing net and washed ashore at Phuket’s Layan Beach on Tuesday morning.

They saved one, releasing it back into the sea, but the other was beyond help and died.

The turtles each weighed 30-40 kilogrammes and were tightly entangled in sections of black fishing net, rendering them helpless.

People rushed to their assistance, using sharp knives to carefully cut away the netting.

One of the residents who first discovered the turtles said they had been washed ashore by the strong surf. With help from passing foreign tourists they managed to free one of the turtles and safely returned it to the sea. Sadly, the second turtle could not be saved, he said.

This is not the first time sea turtles have been found stranded in the area, trapped in marine debris. Residents of Layan Beach are known for their efforts to rescue them.