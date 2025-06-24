Border closure spares students but hits local business hard

Listen to this article

A Thai soldier salutes Cambodian pupils crossing the border to attend school in Khlong Yai district of Trat on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkhlaihong)

TRAT - Cambodian students continued to cross the border to attend school in this eastern province on Tuesday, as local workers bore the brunt of the border's closure to normal business.

Ban Hat Lek border checkpoint in tambon Hat Lek of Khlong Yai district was eerily quiet as the Thai military’s closure of the border with Cambodia took effect.

The usual queue and bustle of cargo trucks waiting to cross into Cambodia's Koh Kong province was noticeably absent.

Students from Koh Kong were allowed across the border into Trat as usual, granted special permission by Thai and Cambodian officials at the Cham Yeam border checkpoint.

Cambodian officials allowed Cambodian students from kindergarten to secodary school levels to pass through at 6am. Their parents and guardians saw them off at the border gate, prohibited from accompanying them.

Passenger van driver Thanyachart Burapasuk said no passengers meant no income for him. He said he could still earn some money during the previously limited border crossing hours, but not now.

“The impact is heavier than during the Covid-19 period when people could cross the border on the condition they wore face masks,” Mr Thanyachart said.

Shop proprietor Ladda Suksa-ard, 45, said she had no choice but to close the doors at her grocery store in Cham Yeam indefinitely, and at great cost. She had invested millions of baht in the business and paid all her taxes. If the border closure was prolonged, the used-by date on some of her merchandise would expire, adding to the cost.

She also said business was still possible during the previous, limited border opening hours of 8am-4pm.

Ms Ladda asked the government to work out a peaceful solution with Cambodia as soon as possible.

“The economy on the Cambodian side is as weak as on the Thai side. The rumour about banning Thai products is baseless," she said.

"Cambodians continue to demand Thai products. I am frequently asked if a product is genuinely made in Thailand, because they have confidence in the quality of Thai products,” Ms Ladda said.