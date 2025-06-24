Many foreigners rescued from Myanmar scam centres still stranded

Karen National Army says it is still caring for more than 200 people near Thai border

Victims of scam centres wait to be repatriated at a compound operated by the Karen National Army (formerly the Karen Border Guard Force) in Myawaddy, Myanmar, on Feb 26. (Photo: Reuters)

More than 200 foreign nationals rescued from scam centres in eastern Myanmar remain stranded along the war-torn country’s border with Thailand, according to a local rebel group overseeing their repatriation.

For years criminal networks have trafficked hundreds of thousands of people to scam compounds across Southeast Asia, including many along the Thai-Myanmar border, where victims are forced to work in illegal online schemes, according to the United Nations.

The Karen National Army (KNA), which claims to have repatriated more than 8,000 foreign nationals after rescuing them from scam centres in Myawaddy in recent months, said it was currently housing 216 people, including citizens of Vietnam, China, the Philippines and Indonesia.

“We are giving food and medical supplies to these people,” KNA spokesperson Naing Maung Zaw told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Some are even pregnant, and we are providing healthcare for them.”

The KNA, not to be confused with the Karen National Liberation Army, is the new name for the Karen Border Guard Force. It provided protection for scam centres operating in Myawaddy for many years before switching sides and agreeing to help with a multinational crackdown on the gangs.

Since February, Thailand has halted electricity, internet and fuel supplies to five Myanmar border areas, including Myawaddy, in a bid to disrupt the scam centres, which have become an escalating regional security concern.

Two residents of Myawaddy, which lies across from the Moei river from Mae Sot in Tak province, said that there hasn’t been any electricity supplied from Thailand for months.

Power supplied by the Myanmar government has not been stable, leaving much of the settlement — and the scam centres surrounding it — reliant on generators, they said.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday that her administration was planning to curtail electricity supplies to illegal operations in Cambodia, following a sharp decline in relations between the neighbours.

“After we cut electricity and water to Myanmar, the number of complaints dropped significantly,” she told reporters. “We’ve since learned that the criminal activity has moved from Myanmar to Cambodia.”

The Cambodian government denies the allegations.

International pressure to shut down the scam centres intensified following the abduction of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was kidnapped after arriving in Thailand in January.

He was later rescued by Thai police, who located him across the border in Myanmar.

Criminal networks, mainly emanating from China, are known to run several of these scam centres, including those in the Myawaddy region, according to the United States Institute of Peace.