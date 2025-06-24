Sa Kaeo border to reopen briefly for stranded people, trucks

The Ban Khlong Luek crossing in Aranyaprathet district was quiet on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Sa Kaeo Radio)

SA KAEO - The border with Cambodia will be reopened for a while in Sa Kaeo on Tuesday evening to allow stranded Thais and Cambodians to return home, including trucks without a cargo.

The army's Burapha Task Force announced the temporary reopening.

The two permanent crossings of Ban Khlong Luek in Aranyaprathet district and Ban Khao Din in Khlong Hat district will be open from 5pm to 8pm.

The trade crossings at Ban Ta Phraya in Ta Phraya district and Ban Nong Prue in Aranyaprathet district will be open from 5pm to 6pm.

Trucks stuck on the Cambodian side after the border closure late Monday will be allowed to travel through the Thailand-Cambodia Friendship Bridge (Ban Nong Ian - Stung Bot) and the Ban Khao Din crossing from 5pm to 8pm.

The trucks must be empty of cargo. A maximum 30 vehicles will be allowed to cross the border at each spot.

The opening was limited to only Tuesday evening, the task force emphasised.