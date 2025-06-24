Thai minister clarifies rules for closing disputed temple

Listen to this article

Prasat Ta Muean Thom, an ancient temple in Phanom Dong Rak district in Surin province. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Local military commanders can recommend the closure of Ta Muean Thom temple in Surin province should the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border deteriorate further, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Tuesday.

The temple and nearby Prasat Ta Kwai are two of flashpoints in the current border dispute. At the latter, Thais have accused Cambodian visitors of behaving inappropriately, though a recent incident was resolved peacefully.

At Ta Muean Thom, Cambodia accused the Thai army of wrongfully allowing a group of 150 Thai cyclists to visit an area it claims is on Cambodian soil. The cyclists were taking part in a tourism promotion on Sunday.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the Thai army spokesman, said Cambodian soldiers observed the visit but did not oppose it, adding that the temple is on Thai soil.

The authority to close a temple lies with the National Security Council (NSC), Mr Phumtham said on Tuesday, but frontline military units are empowered to assess the severity of a situation and recommend the best course of action.

He noted that tourist visits to Ta Muean Thom have been proceeding as usual with people leaving the site in an orderly manner. The assessment of the situation rests with the commander of the 2nd Army Region, and any decision would be made in consultation with the Royal Thai Army, the government and the NSC.

Mr Phumtham acknowledged that tensions along the border are high and concerning for local residents.

On Monday, the government tasked the Interior Ministry with handling the situation. Measures include the construction of bomb shelters for local communities, with the ministry instructed to ensure their structural integrity and safety.