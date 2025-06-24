About 40 Thais ready to leave Iran

Listen to this article

A general view of Tehran. (Photo: Mehrraz via Wikimedia Commons)

About 40 Thais are expected to leave Iran in the coming days, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has once more urged Thais in Iran and Israel to evacuate immediately amid the tension and uncertainty in the region.

Thais in need of assistance have been advised to contact their local embassies, which are on standby around the clock.

Russ Jalichandra, vice-minister for foreign affairs, said he has been assigned to oversee evacuation preparations on the ground.

He and a central ministry team are working closely with the Thai embassies in the Turkish capital of Ankara and Tehran to establish an exit strategy for Thais in Iran. The first group of evacuees, estimated at around 40 people, is expected to leave in the coming days.

The initial evacuation route involves land transport from Iran to the Turkish border, continuing onward to the city of Van, about 90 minutes from the crossing point.

A temporary shelter will be established in Van, equipped with basic necessities such as food, water, and accommodation, to serve as a transit point before repatriation flights. Thai nationals can reach coordination centres by calling +98 912 159 8699 and +98 912 500 7933.

Mr Russ said the ministry is prepared for a full-scale evacuation if the situation deteriorates. He urged Thai nationals not to delay their departure until it is too dangerous to leave, and to gather in groups for easier coordination.

Following a cabinet meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the conflict between Iran and Israel remains uncertain despite the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump.

She warned the fallout could have global implications — economically, politically, and socially — including delaying trade negotiations such as Thailand’s scheduled tariff talks with the United States, originally planned for early next month.