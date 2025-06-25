Premier urges relief for public in light of the Thai-Cambodian border tensions

A border gate is closed at the Chong Sai Taku checkpoint in Buri Ram province on Monday. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday that all ministers should find relief measures to aid the public in light of the Thai-Cambodian border tensions, and that government stability and national unity is paramount.

She emphasised the government's commitment to addressing threats to national security, particularly transnational crime linked to border issues as highlighted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The premier also stressed that border closures are not meant for political gain. Measures have been put in place to support those affected, including farmers and traders, she noted.

Her comments came as the Thai military stepped up its border control measures.

Since Monday, all border checkpoints between Thailand and Cambodia in the provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sri Sa Ket, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat have been closed under military orders, according to Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army.

All cross-border movement of people, regardless of nationality, is banned, along with any movement of vehicles and all trading activity.

Exemptions will be made for humanitarian causes and other necessities, such as patients in need of urgent medical care, students, and other cases, depending on the consideration of local military units.

The elevated measures are also helping to disrupt cross-border scams and call centre operations, seen as a threat to all Thais, said Maj Gen Winthai.

One tourism operator in eastern Trat province told local media this is the first time she has seen a border spat of this nature.

She said people on both sides have enjoyed close bonds for a long time, and that closing the border may have long-term effects on trade, tourism and trust.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the main opposition People's Party (PP), said allowing the military to make decisions without supervision from the executive branch is a breach of democracy.

Peaceful coexistence should be the objective, with the economy, trade, and international relations also key factors, he added.