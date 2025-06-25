Seized narcotics set to go up in smoke

Office of the Narcotics Control Board officials prepare to send 28 tonnes of confiscated drugs, from 85 cases, for incineration at Akkhie Prakarn Plc Co Ltd, Bangpoo Industrial Estate, Samut Prakan province. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) is set to incinerate over 28.6 tonnes of seized narcotics as part of its ninth large-scale drug destruction operation.

The drugs, confiscated from 85 major cases and verified by forensic testing, will be destroyed tomorrow.

The destruction will take place at Akkhie Prakarn Plc Co in Samut Prakan under tight security.

ONCB deputy secretary-general Apikit Ch Rojprasert presided over the official opening of the drug storage facility at the Office's Narcotics Forensic Science Institute in Thung Song Hong.

The stockpile to be destroyed includes over 123 million methamphetamine pills (weighing 11.2 tonnes), crystal meth (12.2 tonnes), ketamine (699kg), heroin (118kg) and other narcotics (18kg).

The total net weight of narcotics stands at 24.3 tonnes, with packaging materials bringing the full destruction load to over 28.6 tonnes.

The ashes will be examined on Sunday to confirm complete and proper destruction.