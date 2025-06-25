Flash Express founder pays ฿100K for unfinished painting by Thai artist

In bold test of faith, artist sells barely begun painting, proving art's value lies in the buyer's courage and vision.

The first and only stroke on the canvas of the painting 'Wat Jai No.8' when it was purchased by the Flash Express founder. (Photo: Akkarawut Rojangkanawut)

A Thai artist has revealed the sale of an unfinished painting titled "Wat Jai No.8", for 100,000 baht to Komsan Saelee, the founder of the delivery service Flash Express, part of Thailand's first unicorn startup, Flash Group.

The Unconventional Art Sale

On June 22, a Facebook user, อัครวุทธ โรจน์อังคณาวุฒิ (Akkarawut Rojangkanawut), put his painting up for sale on his profile. The painting, which he priced at 100,000 baht, is called "Wat Jai No.8," which translates as "a test of heart number eight".

'Wat Jai No.8' (Photo: Akkarawut Rojangkanawut)

The artist explained that he would show only one stroke and would only finish the painting after it had been bought. The buyer would not know the end result beforehand.

His concept was to prove that the value of art depends not only on the artwork itself, but also on the belief and value that the buyer places in the work. "In a world full of comparison, my art is nothing special. However, I know clearly what I want to do. Do you have enough courage to test your heart?" the artist wrote.

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly sparked lively debate. Some commenters admitted they did not fully understand the concept, while others said they were eager to see the final result.

Supporters pointed out that the artist, known for his improvisational Zen approach, has had his previous works displayed in galleries, sold at high prices and even exhibited internationally, including on billboards in Times Square, New York, and in Italy, Spain and Japan.

The artist's work displayed at Times Square (Photo: Akkarawut Rojangkanawut)

Many praised the artist's clear vision and bold approach, saying "Now you're the first in line," referring to an iconic quote from the trending Netflix series Mad Unicorn (2025).

Flash Express Founder Makes the Purchase

The buyer turned out to be none other than Komsan Saelee, the founder of Flash Express and real-life inspiration behind Thunder Express from Mad Unicorn (2025).

In a follow-up comment, the artist announced: "The booking for 'Wat Jai No.8' is now closed. Thank you to Komsan Lee, founder of Flash Express, for supporting this work."

The artist said this was not he first work Komsan had purchased from him. Komsan had previously acquired a pair of prints from the artist's collection. This also was not the first piece in the series to find a patron. Previously, 'Wat Jai' numbers one through seven had been supported by various entrepreneurs and organisational leaders.

The Value of Art

(Photo: Akkarawut Rojangkanawut)

The sale perfectly embodied the artist's original concept: that art's value lies not just in the finished piece, but in the courage and vision of both creator and collector.

The unfinished painting now awaits completion, its final form known only to the artist's heart, while its new owner, a real-life unicorn founder, demonstrates the same leap of faith that built his billion-dollar empire.

