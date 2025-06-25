Drunk Turkish teen assaults Thai woman after rejection

A drunk Turkish man, angry about a lost passport, tried to flirt with a Thai woman, was rejected and assaulted her while she was waiting for a ride home. (Photo: Screenshot)

A Turkish teenager was arrested early Tuesday morning after assaulting a Thai woman near Khao San Road in Bangkok following a drunken outburst over a lost passport.

The incident occurred around 5am when the 18-year-old suspect, reportedly intoxicated and agitated, approached a group of Thai women waiting for a Grab ride home.

After one of the women declined his flirtation he left, but soon returned to confront them, claiming his passport and money were missing. The situation escalated when he allegedly struck one of the women on the shoulder, prompting her to retaliate, leading to a physical altercation.

Bystanders, including a tuk-tuk driver, intervened to protect the woman and restrain her alleged attacker. Police arrived from Chanasongkram station and took the suspect into custody to calm him down and begin legal proceedings.

The victim, identified as Pink, 22, said she and her friend were waiting for a ride when the foreign man approached and tried to flirt with them. After being rejected, he disappeared for a short time before returning, visibly angry and shouting about his lost belongings.

The confrontation turned violent when he slapped her shoulder, and she responded by slapping him back.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect had been seen wandering out of Khao San Road, shouting loudly about his missing passport and money before attacking the woman. He was reportedly involved in other altercations in the area, including the alleged stabbing of a foreign woman, leaving a wound.

Police confirmed the suspect was a Turkish national. His expired passport was later found by a taxi driver and handed in at Chanasongkram police station.

The investigation was continuing. Police said he would face charges.