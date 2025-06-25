Chiang Rai café busted selling kratom brew to students

Listen to this article

Chiang Rai's governor leads raid on coffee shop selling kratom tea to teenage students. (Photo: Facebook เชียงรายทอล์ค)

Authorities in Chiang Rai raided a local café on Tuesday that was illegally selling kratom leaf tea to teenage students.

They found 19 teenage customers in the cafe, some still in school uniform. They allegedly gathered there to drink the brew and socialise during school hours and late into the night.

The operation was led by Chiang Rai governor Charin Thongsuk following complaints from residents about loud gatherings of youths at a café on Jed Yod Road in Mueang district.

The governor ordered police, district officials and the military to inspect the premises.

The joint team found 19 youngsters aged 15 to 19 years, male and female students wearing school uniforms, military cadet attire or casual clothes. They were reportedly consuming food, soft drinks and kratom tea - a herbal brew made from the leaves of Mitragyna speciosa, which have stimulant effects.

Authorities said the café had become a known hangout for students who skipped school during the day or gathered after class to drink kratom tea, play mobile games and socialise noisily until late into the night, disturbing nearby residents.

During questioning, the café owner, identified only as Talan, 35, admitted to selling flavoured kratom tea at 80 baht per glass. He was charged with two offences and taken to Mueang Chiang Rai police station for legal proceedings.

The students found at the scene were referred to the Chiang Rai Provincial Education Office for further action in accordance with school regulations.

Kratom is not an illegal drug, but requires a licence. Selling it to minors is illegal.

Kratom leaves. (Photo: Facebook เชียงรายทอล์ค