Teen gang warned after bomb rampage outside hospital

Police arrested 13 delinquent motorcyclists who set off small bombs in front of Chaiwan Hospital on Tuesday night to "send a message" to a rival gang. (Photo: Screenshot)

Thirteen young juveniles were arrested in Udon Thani’s Chaiwan district late Tuesday night after revving motorcycles and throwing small homemade explosives in front of Chaiwan Hospital.

Their actions caused local panic among patients, nurses and nearby residents.

According to police, the youths admitted to the offences, saying they were trying to intimidate members of a rival gang.

The incident occurred around 8pm when explosions - reportedly eight in total - were heard in the street immediately outside the hospital. Nurses immediately called police, fearing further violence.

Investigators viewed security camera recordings, tracked down the young hooligans, aged from 12 to 17 years, and seized five motorcycles used in the attack.

On Wednesday morning, Chaiwan police chief Pol Col Ratpholchai Phensongkhram called the young delinquents and their parents in for questioning.

The youngsters allegedly confessed to the attack, explaining they were sending a threat to a rival youth gang in the district.

The arrested teens call themselves Tai Ban Sip Laan (Backyard Ten Million). They are based in Ban Nong Saeng and led by a 17-year-old named Ice, reportedly the grandson of a former local mayor.

The young gangsters said they had learned to make the explosives from YouTube tutorials.

Ten of the suspects are students at a well-known secondary school in Chaiwan, and the three others attend a local primary school. Most of them have long hair, in violation of school regulations.

Pol Col Ratpholchai gave them and their parents a stern warning - this time they would be placed on probation, but any future incidents involving explosives would result in full legal prosecution, regardless of their age.