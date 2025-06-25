Police raid Chinese-owned company with Thai nominees

Listen to this article

Police examine heavy-lift crane trucks parked at the premises of the raided nominee company. (Photo: supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

A Chinese man and two Thai women were arrested when police raided three premises occupied by a Chinese-run heavy machinery leasing company accused of using Thai nominees that has generated revenue exceeding 500 million baht.

The targeted premises were the headquarters office in Bangkok and branches in Ayutthaya and Rayong, Pol Maj Gen Thatphum Jaruprat, commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) said on Wednesday.

The company imports and leases out heavy machinery, such as cranes and forklift trucks, and advertises its services on Facebook, police said but did not reveal the name of the company.

Police arrested three people identified only as Chinese national Weichen, 38, and Thai women Punnada,42, and Nattarada, 39.

There were two other people, whose names were unknown, also involved in the business, the ECD said.

The Thai suspects’ names were listed as shareholders of the company, but they were believed to have invested no money in it, police said. They were merely employees and did not take part in any management. They told police the business was mostly run by Chinese.

Police investigators learned the business was registered by a group of Chinese investors only as a holding company.

A review of the company's transactions showed a bit over 50 million baht had been paid in by the foreign investors, and more than 500 million baht generated by its operations.

Leasing documents for at least 250 machines, leased out inside and outside Thailand, were discovered during the raids.

Police said the suspects initially denied the charges, brought under the Foreign Business Act.

Crucial documents were seized and the investigation was continuing, police said.