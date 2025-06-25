Thai schoolboy rides horse to school each day

Listen to this article

Theeraphat "Ten" Ransaworanan arrives at Wisetchaichan Tantiwitthayapoom School astride his beloved 3-year-old stallion Sunny. (Photo: อ่างทองทูเดย์ Facebook page)

ANG THONG - A student in central Thailand has captured widespread attention with his extraordinary daily commute to school on horseback.

Theeraphat Ransaworanan, better known as "Ten", is a Mathayom 4 (Year 10) student at Wisetchaichan Tantiwitthayapoom School and has become a local sensation - arriving at school every day astride his beloved horse.

Theeraphat said his passion for horses began in his first year at primary school, when he begged his grandmother to buy one.

He had learned to ride well and now owned two horses. His current equine companion, a three-year-old stallion he calls “Sunny”, has carried him to school each day for the past month.

“People stared at first, and I was a little embarrassed,” Theeraphat admitted. “But I love horses, and this way I save on fuel and avoid using a motorbike. I even use my spare time to teach horse riding to local people and take part in traditional parades as a side job.”

Today, Ten is joined by another young horse enthusiast, “Chart” (Ratchapong), a Mathayom 1 (Year 7) student, who also rides a horse to school - one he borrows from Ten.

Chart has has been working with horses since Year 4 and echoed Ten’s sentiments: “It looks cool, saves petrol and it's something I’ve become skilled at. I also earn extra income by taking part in temple ordination parades.”

The school's director, Nutchanart Yimchan, praised the boys’ initiative. She said Theeraphat had formally requested permission to bring his horses to school at the start of term.

Since then, he had taken responsibility for their care each day, initially tying the horses near her residence on the school grounds and later moving to a more convenient location on the school campus.

“This is a unique example of soft power for our school,” Ms Nutchanart said.