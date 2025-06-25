Disguised explosive devices injure two in Lop Buri

A Lop Buri woman shows what happened when she turned on a head torch that she had found in her village. (Photo: สุภนิช ทองสด Facebook page)

LOP BURI - Two separate explosive devices disguised as everyday items have seriously injured two people in Ban Chon Phueng village, with an 18-year-old student losing his right eye and three fingers in one incident.

The attacks occurred at the entrance to the village in Chon Noi subdistrict, where unknown perpetrators had planted the devices.

First Attack

On June 21 at 11am, a woman identified only as Supanit found what appeared to be a new head torch at the entrance to the village. When she switched it on inside her vehicle, it exploded, severely injuring both hands. She was treated at Lopburi Hospital before being transferred to Nakhon Sawan Hospital.

Local police refused to file a report, stating that the woman had collected the item herself and there was no other party involved. They said that if it was truly explosive, she would have died.

Frustrated by the police response, Ms Supanit posted about the incident on social media.

Second Attack

Two days later on June 23, the second attack proved more devastating. At 10am, a woman identified as Phairin, 60, found a drill with a battery pack at the same location and took it home.

At 5pm, her nephew Korawit, 18, attempted to assemble the drill. It exploded on contact, destroying the interior of their house and scattering debris throughout the room. The blast was heard across the village, shaking nearby houses.

The nephew lost three fingers on his left hand, the sight in his right eye, and suffered chest injuries. He remains in intensive care at Ban Mi Hospital. Ms Phairin sustained head and shoulder wounds requiring stitches.

Ms Phairin warned residents not to touch any items found on roadsides and to report suspicious objects to authorities immediately. She believes the attacks were deliberate attempts to harm innocent people.

The village headwoman said such attacks were unprecedented in the area. She demanded that police investigate immediately to find the perpetrator and determine the motive for targeting innocent residents.