Actress Lingling Kwong apologises for food brand shortcomings

Actress Lingling Kwong shows off one of her Kwong Pastry products. (Photo: kwongkeeroast X account)

Popular actress Lingling Kwong has apologised to customers after her Kwong Pastry egg roll brand faced criticism over missing Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval labels and poor customer service.

Kwong Pastry launched its Hong Kong-style egg rolls in May with three flavours — White Choco Crunchy, Choco Crunchy and Matcha Strawberry Crunchy — priced at 399 baht per nine-piece box. The products were sold through pre-orders from May 11-13.

The controversy erupted on the social media platform X when some customers questioned the safety standards of the products. They also noted the packaging contained only English text without Thai labels or FDA registration numbers required by Thai law for domestically sold food products.

Other customer complaints related to poor communication from customer service staff who failed to respond promptly to delivery address changes or order modifications.

Some customers received products with less than one month before expiry, raising questions about product quality.

The Brand’s Response

Kwong Pastry responded on X acknowledging system problems and promising upgrades to the management system and customer service teams. It also said it had completed all necessary documentation and standards procedures with the relevant authorities and assured customers of product safety and quality.

The company also confirmed that its products are manufactured in Thailand.

Kwong Pastry’s apology letter (Photo: Kwongkeeroast X account)

Ms Kwong posted an apology on her X account, along with information on refunds for any customers who wanted to choose that option.

The actress, well known for her role in the hit TV series The Secret of Us, had promoted the egg rolls as based on an authentic Hong Kong recipe from her childhood favourites.

Public reaction remained divided, with some supporters encouraging Kwong while others continued to question how the brand could sell products before obtaining proper approvals.

The incident highlights the ongoing scrutiny of celebrity-endorsed products and compliance requirements for domestic manufacturers in Thailand’s growing direct-to-consumer market.