Thailand 'taking good care' of Cambodians despite border barney

Thai troops open the gate at the Chong Sai Taku border crossing point in Buri Ram province from 9am to noon on Wednesday. The gate on the Cambodian side remained shut. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

Thailand continues to take good care of Cambodians still in the country amid the ongoing border spat with Phnom Penh, and expects Cambodia to return to the negotiating table without delay. a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday

Maratee Andamo said Cambodians in Thailand were being cared for in line with humanitarian principles.

She is a deputy director-general of the Department of Information and spokewoman for the government's ad hoc centre on the Thailand-Cambodia border situation, and was speaking after Wednesday's meeting at Government House.

The Thai-Cambodia border remained closed to normal traffic on Wednesday as the heated dispute over four contested border areas remained unresolved.

Ms Maratee said Thailand adhered to humanitarian principles and gave passage to those people who needed to cross the border.

More than 7,000 Cambodians and some stranded vehicles were allowed to return to their homeland through one crossing point and seven Cambodian patients were allowed into Thailand through crossings in Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo and Surin provinces to receive timely medical treatment in Thailand.

“The Thai side values friendly relations and the historical and cultural ties between Thais and Cambodians at the people-to-people level,” she said.

The spokeswoman said the intensified measures announced by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra targeted mainly cybercrime networks, not the general populace.

“These efforts have been intensified and rightfully so after the release of the UNODC report on scam centres in Southeast Asia in April this year,” Ms Maratee said.

She said Thailand expected Cambodia to take part in the next meeting of the Regional Border Committee.

"Our position remains the same. We are firmly rooted in peace and dialogue and a return to the negotiating table. And we do very much hope that the Cambodian side will respond positively to our invitation to join the next RBC meeting to discuss in earnest our differences," Ms Maratee said.

In the northeastern province of Buri Ram on Wednesday, Thai authorities opened the Chong Sai Taku border checkpoint in Ban Kruat district from 9am to noon to welcome Cambodian medical patients, students and consumers - but the gate on the Cambodian side remained closed.

In the adjacent province of Surin, the Thai military opened the Chong Jom border checkpoint in Kap Choeng district from 6am for humanitarianism.

The Cambodian side opened its gate for 30 minutes from 10am. During the period, about 500 Cambodians crossed back to their homes, while a small number of Thais arrived back from Cambodia.