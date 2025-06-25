Activist lawyer’s jail time reaches 26 years

Arnon Nampa sentenced to another 2 years and 8 months for lese-majeste in ninth case

Lawyer Arnon Nampa addresses an anti-government rally at the Lat Phrao intersection in Bangkok in December 2020. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa has been sentenced to another 2 years and 8 months in prison for royal defamation in connection with a speech he gave at a protest in December 2020.

The sentence passed on Wednesday by the Criminal Court in Bangkok brings to 26 years and 9 months the total time Arnon has to serve, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).

All of the convictions are still being appealed but countless applications for bail for the 40-year-old Roi Et native have been denied, the lawyers’ group said.

In the latest case, Arnon and another defendant identified only as Jirathita were charged with violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law, at a large rally held at the Lat Phrao intersection in Bangkok on Dec 2, 2020.

Arnon was sentenced to 4 years in prison, reduced to 2 years and 8 months because he gave useful testimony, the court said. Jirathita was given a suspended sentence of 2 years, reduced from 3 years, because it was her first offence.

The original complaints in the case were filed by six members of a royalist group and Theerayut Suwankesorn, a lawyer known for his defence of Suwit Thongprasert, a former activist monk who was known as Phra Buddha Isara.

Arnon is still facing another five cases involving lese-majeste and other charges in connection with his activities as part of the reform movement that was active in 2020 and 2021.

Arnon has been held in detention since Sept 26, 2023 pending appeals against all his convictions.

According to data from TLHR to May 31 this year, 1,975 people have been prosecuted for political participation and expression since the beginning of the Free Youth protests in July 2020. At least 281 are facing lese-majeste charges under Section 112 and 156 have been charged with sedition under Section 116.