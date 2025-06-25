Smuggled vapes intercepted near Malaysian border

Police intercept parcels containing vapes and vaping gear being delivered to customers by truck, in the southern border province of Narathiwat on Tuesday. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

NARATHIWAT - Highway police seized 823 e-cigarettes, or vapes, being delivered by truck to customers and arrested the driver, who admitted to picking up the illicit goods at the Malaysian border.

Police pulled the white Isuzu box truck over for a search at a checkpoint on highway 42 in tambon Lam Phu of Muang district on Tuesday night.

They found the 823 vapes and other vaping stuff in the cargo box.

The goods were packed in parcels, intended for delivery to customers who had placed orders.

There were no source documents, but police said the 56-year-old driver said he picked up the cargo near the border with Malaysia.

The driver faces charges of hiding and distributing untaxed and prohibited items under the Thai Customs Act.