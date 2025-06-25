Student kicked unconscious, family awaits justice

School says issue resolved, family says it has received neither compensation nor apology

A screenshot from the video shows a younger student kicking the victim unconscious at a school in Ubon Ratchathani. (Photo: เฉลิมชาติ โคตรธิสาร Facebook page)

UBON RATCHATHANI - Educational authorities have begun an investigation after a viral video showed a student being kicked unconscious at Buddha Metta Wittaya School, with the victim’s family claiming they have received no apology or compensation nearly a month later.

The May 28 attack came to public attention when a Facebook user posted video showing a student in a red shirt kicking another student in the chin, causing him to collapse unconscious.

The perpetrator then lifted the victim up before the clip ended. The Facebook user identified the victim as his 15-year-old nephew and noted the attacker was a soldier’s child.

The incident began when a younger student slapped the victim’s head, prompting retaliation. The following day, the younger student invited him to meet with classmates. The victim went alone and was ambushed in the attack.

Family’s frustration

Nearly a month later, the victim still shows visible injuries on his body. His father said the perpetrator’s guardian, a soldier, initially refused mediation, claiming to be on border duty and preferring to wait for a court summons. Though the guardian later agreed to discuss the matter, no apology has been received.

The family was promised 10,000 baht in compensation on May 28, but the victim says he received nothing, despite the perpetrator posting on Instagram claiming money had already been given.

The victim has not returned to school and will transfer to Si Sa Ket province for safety concerns. A police report was filed May 29, with mediation scheduled for June 28.

School’s counter-claims

Buddha Metta Wittaya School issued a statement claiming that after the incident, the victim recruited three to four senior students who dragged the perpetrator to the school toilet and assaulted him until he collapsed.

The school imposed probationary punishment on all students involved, saying that while the first incident was entirely the perpetrator’s fault, the second involved wrongdoing by the victim for seeking retaliation rather than reporting to authorities.

The school claims all parents were consulted about the punishment and expressed satisfaction with the disciplinary measures.

After learning about the video, the school contacted both families requesting that it be deleted, citing child welfare concerns and the school’s reputation. The school said everything was resolved fairly with the agreement of both parties in the dispute.

Official response

Thanu Wongjinda, the secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec), emphasised that schools must ensure student safety, as they should be the safest places for children.

But it’s not yet clear what the official response should be. Obec has ordered the Si Sa Ket Educational Service Area Office to establish a committee to investigate whether the students fall under Obec’s jurisdiction.