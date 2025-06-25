Thai cannabis advocates plan mass rally on July 7

Group says government’s move rooted in politics and could actually weaken safeguards

Activists from the Writing Thailand’s Cannabis Future Network oppose Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin’s push to seek reclassify cannabis as a narcotic. They plan a mass rally outside the Ministry of Public Health headquarters on July 7. (Photo: Writing Thailand’s Cannabis Future Network Facebook page)

Cannabis advocates in Thailand plan a mass rally at the headquarters of the Ministry of Public Health on July 7 to protest against the government’s campaign to recriminalise the plant three years after it was removed from the national narcotics list.

The Writing Thailand’s Cannabis Future Network on Wednesday issued a statement criticising Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin’s vow to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic within 45 days.

His move came just days after the Bhumjaithai Party, which was the driving force behind liberalisation in 2022, withdrew from the coalition government led by his Pheu Thai Party.

In its statement, the network questioned whether Mr Somsak’s actions were rooted in factual considerations or politically motivated retaliation against Bhumjaithai.

Mr Somsak had previously made a strong push to reclassify cannabis but failed. He then took no further action, despite publicly warning of the plant’s dangers, said the network.

But as soon as Bhumjaithai exited the coalition government, Mr Somsak revived his rhetoric, repeating claims about the dangers of cannabis and public complaints, said the network. He also issued a new ministerial directive and launched cannabis-related enforcement operations.

If Mr Somsak thought cannabis was so harmful, the network asked, why did he not take action earlier?

The network condemned the ministry’s latest announcement, which replaced previous protections — such as the ban on sales to individuals under 20 and students — with a requirement for a doctor’s prescription.

It warned that this shift could actually lead to easier access for young people and foster monopolistic control by medical professionals who oppose cannabis use.

The new regulation weakens public safeguards while empowering a small group of experts to control access, the statement read.

The network outlined two urgent demands as part of its protest campaign.

Amend the June 23 ministerial announcement to reinstate previous principles that allowed public access to cannabis under appropriate regulation.

Stop any attempt to relist cannabis as a narcotic. What Mr Somsak should immediately do is to advance the draft Cannabis-Hemp Act introduced by former public health minister Cholnan Srikaew of his own Pheu Thai Party.

The network urged people to join a mass rally outside the ministry offices in Nonthaburi on July 7 at 1pm to push for both demands.

It also pledged ongoing action until the Cannabis Act is passed by Parliament.