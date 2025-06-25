MPs press for Thai-Cambodia negotiations

Retaliatory measures mostly for show, says chair of House foreign affairs committee

Listen to this article

Cambodian people queue on Tuesday to cross at the closed Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province, after the Thai military closed border crossings into Cambodia to almost all travellers, including tourists and traders, citing security concerns. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand and Cambodia will have to return to the negotiating table eventually to resolve their border dispute, as retaliatory measures are merely for short-term effect, according to the chairperson of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Saratsanun Unnopporn, a Pheu Thai MP for Khon Kaen, made the comment on Wednesday after committee members met with security officials to get an update on conditions.

Representatives of the Defence and Foreign Affairs ministries and the National Security Council were invited to meet the committee.

Ms Saratsanun said the meeting focused on the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) and its progress in addressing the dispute.

“Thailand cannot sever its ties with Cambodia, so negotiations are a solution. Relying on the International Court of Justice, as Cambodia wants, is not a solution,” Ms Saratsanun said.

“The government under Paetongtarn Shinawatra must exploit every means to negotiate with a government that pays no attention to international rules whatsoever.”

Maj Gen Weerayut Raksilp, deputy chief of the Second Army Region, reported on the situation at each border checkpoint, as reports by Thai and Cambodian authorities differed, causing confusion among the public, Ms Saratsanun said.

She urged state agencies to put local people at the centre of their considerations, especially with regard to logistical logjams at the border for traders in agricultural products.

She also said the Thai government’s determination to suppress criminal call centre operations that operate from Cambodia could help build trust in Thailand and pressure Cambodia to negotiate.