Suspected explosive device destroyed at Phuket airport

Officers from the police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit destroy a suspicious object found in an abandoned motorcycle at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday evening. (Photo supplied/Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET - Authorities have destroyed a suspicious object found in an abandoned motorcycle at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Officials from the police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit and the K-9 police dog team conducted a detailed inspection of the motorcycle, which was left unattended on airport premises at about 7pm.

An initial investigation revealed that an object resembling an improvised explosive device was concealed within the vehicle. Officers then sealed off a 200-metre radius around the site in accordance with the highest security protocols. The EOD team subsequently carried out a controlled detonation to neutralise the threat.

Monchai Tanod, director of Phuket International Airport, confirmed that airport officials acted in coordination with the Phuket provincial police according to the emergency response plan.

“The EOD team neutralised the suspicious device using controlled detonation,” he said. “We want to reassure all passengers that screening at Phuket Airport is conducted with 100% thoroughness, including all luggage and personal belongings.

“We are increasing surveillance in public areas that typically do not undergo security checks. The airport is already covered 100% by CCTV, but physical searches will now be stepped up to ensure passenger safety.”

Pol Maj Gen Sinlert Sukhum, commander of the Phuket provincial police office, said officers have intensified screening at all security checkpoints across the province.

“We urge the public not to panic. Police, in coordination with provincial authorities and the military, have taken comprehensive security measures,” he said.

Police investigators are looking into whether the incident was linked to a recent incident in neighbouring Phangnga province, where two men were arrested with a homemade time-bomb in a car bound for Phuket.

Authorities are continuing their investigation as security remains tight across the region, said Pol Maj Gen Sinlert.

Phuket Airport authorities said in a statement that the security incident had no impact on flights or airport operations.

They asked the public to avoid the affected area until the closure order is lifted, as a precautionary measure.

“While operations continue as normal, security protocols have been significantly strengthened,” the statement said.

“Authorities have stepped up inspections of all vehicles and individuals entering and exiting the premises. Additionally, mixed patrol units are now conducting more frequent rounds to monitor and maintain order within the airport grounds.

“These enhanced measures aim to ensure the highest levels of safety and reassurance for all passengers and airport users.”