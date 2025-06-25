Gender recognition law ‘next big step’ in Thailand

Listen to this article

People’s Party MP Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat (left) and Nareeluc Pairchaiyapoom (centre), director of the International Human Rights Division at the Ministry of Justice, join the “Law Out Loud” panel discussion at the Bangkok Post “Pride in Action” forum at Lido Connect in Siam Square on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Advocates are urging the government to expedite the passage of a gender recognition law following Thailand’s landmark legalisation of same-sex marriage.

“Gender recognition is our next mission,” declared People’s Party MP Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, vice-chair of the House Committee on Children, Youth, Women, Older Persons, Persons with Disabilities, Ethnic Groups and LGBTI+.

Mr Tunyawaj made the comment during the “Law Out Loud” panel discussion at the Bangkok Post “Pride in Action” forum at Lido Connect in Siam Square on Wednesday.

“The issue was raised in parliament but dismissed. Many people still do not understand its importance,” he said. “Transgender individuals frequently encounter difficulties — such as at immigration checkpoints — when official titles like ‘Mr’ or ‘Miss’ do not correspond with their gender identity.”

While some MPs are now advancing the bill, progress is expected to be slow due to the need for coordination among multiple agencies and the comprehensive revision of existing laws and regulations.

The forum was held as part of a celebration of Pride Month, which began with Thailand’s largest-ever Pride Parade on June 1, featuring a 200-metre rainbow flag stretching from National Stadium to Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok. The event marked a landmark moment for LGBTQI+ visibility and participation nationwide.

Despite this progress, campaigners insist that more comprehensive legal reforms are essential. MP Tunyawaj highlighted ongoing barriers, including the requirement that same-sex couples must be at least 25 years old to marry and that transgender individuals seeking legal gender changes must obtain approval from a psychiatrist — conditions he described as major impediments to personal dignity and autonomy.

“Education is fundamental,” he said. “We must ensure that children and young people are properly educated about LGBTQI+ issues and inclusivity. This will support the implementation of the Anti-Discrimination Bill, which is vital for protecting LGBTQI+ individuals from unfair treatment.”

Nareeluc Pairchaiyapoom, director of the International Human Rights Division at the Ministry of Justice, reflected on the long journey to legalise same-sex marriage.

“When my team first proposed this bill, it was almost impossible. People laughed and did not take it seriously,” she said. “Its enactment has brought us great joy — it is a massive achievement and a significant step forward.”

The Marriage Equality Act, which came into effect on Jan 22, 2025, grants same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual couples, including adoption, property management and inheritance, divorce, access to state welfare if one partner is a civil servant, and eligibility for tax deductions.

Ms Nareeluc said fostering social inclusion and awareness was still needed. The Ministry of Justice is working with the Ministry of Education to launch nationwide campaigns to promote LGBTQI+ acceptance.