Creative community optimistic about LGBTQ+ rights

Popularity of ‘Series Y’ TV shows attests to growing openness and tolerance in Thailand

Nophasit Thiengtham (right), a pioneering “Series Y” television creator, and Sira Siravitch Kamonworawut (left) a drag performer and content creator, take part in the panel discussion “Scene Stealers: LGBTQ Stories in Culture”, at the Bangkok Post “Pride in Action” forum at Lido Connect in Siam Square on Wednesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Leading figures in the creative community say they are optimistic about further progress in supporting LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand.

Thailand has come a long way since the Marriage Equality Bill was passed in January, Nophasit Thiengtham, vice-president of the Thai Association of Boys and Girls Love Content, said on Wednesday at the Bangkok Post “Pride in Action” forum.

A content producer and actor, Mr Nophasit has produced a number of “Series Y” programmes, a popular genre of Thai television that focuses on romantic relationships between the male characters.

The series take after the “Boys Love” and “Girls Love” content prevalent in Japanese manga and anime, that depicts romantic relationships between two men or two women.

Mr Nophasit said his work has helped promote the LGBTQ+ community as part of Thailand’s identity He has plans to expand the content of his series, believing Thai society is flexible and open-minded enough to ensure its success.

His productions recognise LGBTQ+ rights from the casting process onwards, he said during a panel discussion entitled “Scene Stealers: LGBTQ Stories in Culture”.

“The process of casting actors does not involve them revealing their gender, making it a safe space for all genders,” he said. “That is the true ethic of being an actor, to respect everyone and be able to play different characters.”

His series have gained a fan base as far away as South America.

“I was in Brazil and they watched us there and there are many fan clubs for Thai drama which was surprising. This is the influence of Thai soft power.

“There are many series being produced so kids and parents can see the LGBTQ+ community closely and not stigmatise them. I want Thailand to be the global hub for Girls Love and Boys Love series production,” Mr Nophasit said.

Siravitch “Sira” Kamonworawut, a Madonna impersonator, actor, performer and content creator, told the forum: “Love is gender free. Art is gender free”.

Drag performances tell a story, she said. “A story of being your unique self. The story of becoming a drag is not easy and often undermined.”

She believes drag performance is an art form and that many Thai drag performers have the talent to be recognised internationally. “I want to inspire the younger generation to redefine our identity.”