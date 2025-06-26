Progress in rights hailed

Nophasit Thiengtham (right), VP and Secretary General of the Thai Association of Boys and Girls Love Content, and Sira Siravitch Kamonworawut (left), Thailand's Madonna impersonator, actor, performer, and content creator, take part in a panel discussion: 'Scene Stealers: LGBTQ Stories in Culture'. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

At the Bangkok Post Pride 2025 forum "Pride in Action -- Together Now, Together Always", LGBTQ+ activists and experts said they were optimistic about progress in supporting LGBTQ+ rights.

During one panel of the programme ("Scene Stealers: LGBTQ Stories in Culture"), Nophasit Thiengtham, vice president and secretary general of the Thai Association of Boys and Girls Love Content said Thailand has come a long way since the Marriage Equality Bill was passed in January.

Mr Nophasit, who is a content producer and actor, has produced a number of "Series Y" or "Y Series", a popular genre of Thai television series that focuses on romantic relationships between the male characters.

The series takes after the genre of "Boy Love" and "Girl Love" prevalent in Japanese manga and anime, that depicts romantic relationships between two men or two women, respectively.

His work has helped forge the LGBTQ+ community as part of Thailand's identity, he said. He has plans to expand the content of his Series Y, believing Thai society is flexible and open-minded enough to ensure its success.

His productions recognise LGBTQ+ rights from the casting process onwards.

"The process of casting actors does not involve them revealing their gender, making it a safe space for all genders. That is the true ethics of being an actor, to respect everyone and be able to play different characters," he said.

His series has gained a fan base as far away as South America.

"I was in Brazil and they watched us there and there are many fan clubs for Thai drama which was surprising. This is the influence of Thai soft power."

"There are many series being produced so kids and parents can see the LGBTQ+ community closely and not stigmatise them," he said.

"I want Thailand to be the global hub for 'Girl Love' and 'Boy Love' series production," he added.

Sira Siravitch Kamonworawut, a Madonna impersonator, actor, performer, and content creator, said: "Love is gender-free. Art is gender-free".

Drag performances tell a story, she said.

"A story of being your unique self. The story of becoming a drag performer is not easy and often undermined."

She believes drag performance is an art form and that many Thai drag performers have the talent to be recognised internationally.

"I want to inspire the younger generation to redefine our identity."