Premier tours border dispute area

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visits the Chong Chom border crossing point in Surin province on June 11. Government House

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit Sa Kaeo province on Thursday to offer moral support to frontline personnel amid tightened border controls and growing concerns over cross-border crime.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Wednesday the visit will begin at 10am and will include key cabinet members such as Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Prime Minister's Secretary-General Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, and senior officials from the Interior, Commerce and Digital Economy ministries.

The prime minister will start the day at Aranyaprathet School, where she will chair a meeting to discuss recent restrictions on the Thai-Cambodian border. The briefing, led by First Army Region officials and other agencies, will focus on trade, agriculture, and transnational crimes, including call centre scams.

She will then inspect operations at Ban Khlong Luek checkpoint opposite Cambodia's Poipet, meeting residents, business operators, and officers on duty.

In the afternoon, Ms Paetongtarn will meet troops stationed at Ban Dong Ngu, Border Patrol Police officers and students at a local school, and volunteer defence officers at the Aranyaprathet District Office.

Mr Jirayu said the PM will listen to concerns from border officials and locals, especially regarding public safety, economic hardship, and law enforcement morale. "The government is committed to safeguarding national security and promoting border stability," he said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Ministry deputy spokeswoman Maratee Nalita Andamo confirmed humanitarian exemptions remain in place despite stricter border controls. Over 7,000 Cambodians have returned home under such exemptions, with medical cases still prioritised.

RAdm Surasant Kongsiri, spokesman for the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Administration Centre, said Thailand's crackdown on cross-border cybercrime and trafficking is not aimed at ordinary citizens, but at criminal networks. He urged Cambodia to cooperate.