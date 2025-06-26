New push to solve slaying of Japanese actress in Thailand

Investigators say Frenchman may hold key to solving case from 2007

Tomoko Kawashita was found dead on the night of the Loy Krathong festival in Sukhothai Historical Park in November 2007.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is ramping up efforts to solve the 2007 murder of Japanese stage actress Tomoko Kawashita at Wat Saphan Hin in Sukhothai province, before the statute of limitations expires in 2027.

The DSI believes a Frenchman, spotted near the crime scene before the murder, might be a key witness who could unravel the long-unsolved case.

DSI spokesman Pol Maj Woranan Srilam on Wednesday spoke to the media about the case. "Our investigation found the Frenchman entered Thailand as a tourist and left the day after the murder. We are working through all channels, including immigration, to locate him," he said.

The French national was aged around 35–40 at the time (now about 53–58), about 170-180 cm tall, slim, had white skin, an oval face and short, dark or dark brown hair.

He has prominent cheekbones, dark eyebrows, a high-bridged nose, dark brown or black eyes and a short black beard.

He has no visible tattoos or piercings and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black nylon shorts.

Pol Maj Woranan said Tomoko's family is still monitoring progress in the investigation after the DSI took over the case in 2013.

The investigation ground to a halt six years ago due to a lack of evidence.

The DSI later reopened the case following information that a man who died in 2010 was a suspect.

Investigators tried to extract genetic samples from the cremated remains of the man to compare with genetic traces found on the victim's trousers, but the effort was unsuccessful.