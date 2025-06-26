Bangkok to Hua Hin minus Rama II Road: a how-to

A lengthy detour could be worth it to avoid the stress that comes from dodging falling concrete

Motorists take a risk driving along Rama II Road between Bangkok and Samut Sakhon. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Travelling from Bangkok to southern destinations like Hua Hin often requires using Rama II Road — one of the country’s busiest and most accident-prone highways.

Many drivers have come to dread the trip. Some have even crossed Hua Hin off their list of weekend destinations — to the dismay of businesses in the beach resort town 200km south of the capital.

Between 2018 and 2024, authorities reported 2,245 accidents, resulting in 136 fatalities and 1,320 injuries, along Rama II Road, where construction never seems to end. As a result, many drivers now opt for detours to avoid this high-risk stretch.

Here are two ways to have a less stressful trip, either outbound from Bangkok, or inbound from the South:

1. Outbound from Bangkok: Use Borommaratchachonnani Road (Highway 338) to connect with Phetkasem Road (Highway 4). This route passes through Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi provinces before merging back with the southern route at the Wang Manao Intersection — beyond the most accident-prone section of Rama II Road.

Note, however, that this is a very lengthy detour, adding about 125km to your journey.

2. Inbound toward Bangkok: Drivers returning from the South can stick to Phetkasem Road, travelling via Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom, if they have the extra time.

If departing from Samut Songkhram or Bang Thorat, take Highway 375 through Ban Phaeo district and into Nakhon Pathom to connect with Phetkasem Road and eventually Borommaratchachonnani Road into Bangkok.

For vehicles from Mahachai-Samut Sakhon, an alternate route includes Setthakit Road - Phutthasakhon Road - Phutthamonthon Sai 4 - Borommaratchachonnani Road.

For travel updates or route guidance, contact the Department of Highways hotline at 1586 (toll-free, 24/7).