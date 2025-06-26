Tsunami drills in Phuket, 5 other Andaman provinces

Thai authorities will conduct a tsunami drill at selected locations in all six provinces along the Andaman coast, including Phuket, on Friday.
The exercise will be held at 2.30pm on Friday, said the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, which has invited tourists to participate with local residents in the programme.
The drills will take place at the following sites:
- Krabi: Noppharatthara beach, Muang district
- Phangnga: Ban Namkhem, Ban Bang Sak Nua and Ban Bang Sak Tai, Takua Pa district
- Phuket: Kamala beach, Kathu district
- Ranong: Ban Ban Ben and Ban Ao Koey, Kapoe district
- Satun: Tambon Tanyongpo, Muang district
- Trang: Sai Thong beach, Palian district.
People in the targeted areas will hear sirens about possible tsunami waves from the warning towers at 2.30pm.
Killer waves triggered by a powerful earthquake off Sumatra island in Indonesia claimed about 5,400 lives in Thailand, mostly in Phangnga, on Dec 26, 2004.