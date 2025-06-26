Tsunami drills in Phuket, 5 other Andaman provinces

Sirens to sound at 2.30pm, say disaster prevention officials

A man places a garland on a coconut tree on Khao Lak beach in Takua Pa district of Phangnga province during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2004 tsunami, on Dec 26, 2014. (Photo: Patipat Janthong)

Thai authorities will conduct a tsunami drill at selected locations in all six provinces along the Andaman coast, including Phuket, on Friday.

The exercise will be held at 2.30pm on Friday, said the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, which has invited tourists to participate with local residents in the programme.

The drills will take place at the following sites:

Krabi : Noppharatthara beach, Muang district

: Noppharatthara beach, Muang district Phangnga : Ban Namkhem, Ban Bang Sak Nua and Ban Bang Sak Tai, Takua Pa district

: Ban Namkhem, Ban Bang Sak Nua and Ban Bang Sak Tai, Takua Pa district Phuket : Kamala beach, Kathu district

: Kamala beach, Kathu district Ranong : Ban Ban Ben and Ban Ao Koey, Kapoe district

: Ban Ban Ben and Ban Ao Koey, Kapoe district Satun : Tambon Tanyongpo, Muang district

: Tambon Tanyongpo, Muang district Trang: Sai Thong beach, Palian district.

People in the targeted areas will hear sirens about possible tsunami waves from the warning towers at 2.30pm.

Killer waves triggered by a powerful earthquake off Sumatra island in Indonesia claimed about 5,400 lives in Thailand, mostly in Phangnga, on Dec 26, 2004.