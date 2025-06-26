Fire destroys vehicles, office building in Pattani

Listen to this article

Flames consume an office building belonging to the Pan tambon administration in Sai Buri district of Pattani on Wednesday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI – An unknown group of suspects on Wednesday night burned four vehicles parked at a public office building in Sai Buri district of this southern province, while three suspected explosive devices were detected in nearby Kapho district on the same day.

No casualties were reported.

Police were alerted to the fire at the Pan tambon administration office by nearby residents about 9pm and rushed to the building before deploying a fire truck to the scene. It took about an hour to control the blaze, police said. No injuries were reported.

Reports on Thursday morning said both the outside and inside of the building were severely damaged, including office equipment and government documents.

Four vehicles belonging to the organisation — a fire truck, a garbage truck and two pickups — were also burnt. The area was cordoned off for further inspections.

Investigators said that at least 10 people were believed to have climbed over the office’s back fence and detained two on-duty security guards with guns.

Some of them set the vehicles ablaze and the rest broke the glass wall of the office building before igniting a blaze inside.

They fled by climbing back over the fence.

In Kapho district, authorities found three suspected explosive devices separately placed in village 3 of tambon Karubi, village 8 of tambon Talo Due Raman and village 4 of tambon Plong Hoi.

Authorities have cordoned off the sites for examination.