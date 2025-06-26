Phuket airport security tightened, suspicious object found on Patong

Measures taken at airport after suspicious object found hidden in motorbike and detinated

Passengers arrive at Phuket International Airport on Thursday. More security measures are in place after the discovery of a suspicious object in an abandoned motorcycle there on Wednesday. (Photo: Phuket International Airport)

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport has tightened security measures following the discovery of a suspicious object found in an abandoned motorcycle outside the terminal on Wednesday.

Monchai Tanod, director of Phuket International Airport, on Thursday led executives of the airport to conduct an on on-site inspection to ensure safety and restore public confidence.

Authorities said increased security procedures were intended to ensure the safety of passengers and service users following the incident on Wednesday, when a suspicious object resembling an improvised explosive device was found concealed inside a motorcycle.

Officers sealed off a 200-metre radius around the site in accordance with security protocols. An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team subsequently carried out a controlled detonation to neutralise the threat.

Airport authorities said the security incident had no impact on flights or airport operations. They have urged all passengers and visitors to strictly adhere to the enhanced security measures and cooperate with airport officials.

“These measures aim to boost confidence among passengers, tourists, airlines and airport personnel and to enhance to the safety image and service readiness of the airport and Phuket province. Safety is our standard, service is our heart,” airport officials said in a statement.

On Thursday morning, a suspicious object was found on Patong beach in the island province. The item was found about 200 metres away from the Dolphin public park.

Police secured the area and coordinated with an EOD squad to examine.

At about 11am, EOD officials went to the scene and successfully used a high-pressure water cannon to disable the circuit of the object to ensure the safety of people and prevent any untoward incident.