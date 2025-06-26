Restrictions eased at four Sa Kaeo border crossings

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra talks to security officers during her visit to the Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province on Thursday. (Photo: Government House)

The army has temporarily relaxed regulations at four checkpoints in Sa Kaeo province to allow Thais and Cambodians — including those waiting at the gates to return home — to cross the border.

The Burapha Task Force made the announcement on Thursday as calls increased for authorities to relax the blanket closure of most border crossings imposed since Monday as the dispute between the two countries intensified.

Local residents, farmers and small-scale traders on both sides of the border have complained that they are the ones suffering the most from the largely political dispute.

The army said the revised rules would apply at four checkpoints:

Khlong Luek in Aranyaprathet district

Khao Din in Khlong Hat

Taphraya in Taphraya

Nong Preu in Aranyaprathet.

Thais stranded in Cambodia are allowed to enter Thailand with vehicles at Khlong Luek and Khao Din from 8am to 4pm. At Taphraya and Nong Preu, returning Thais can cross from 8am to noon.

Khlong Luek and Khao Din are permanent checkpoints, and Taphraya and Nong Preu are temporary ones. Khlong Luek, across from Poipet in Cambodia, is the most important gateway for people and goods between the two countries.

Two-way trade through five border checkpoints in Sa Kaeo, including the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge accounts for 330 million baht daily.

Khlong Luek and Khao Din will allow 1,000 Cambodians with their motorcycles and cars to leave Thailand from 8am to 4pm. At Taphraya and Nong Preu, the hours are 8am to noon.

The task force, under the First Army Region command, has also opened the gates for Cambodians to buy consumer goods on the Thai side of the border.

Khlong Luek and Khao Din will open for up to 1,000 Cambodians at each crossing to buy goods in the Thai province from 8am to 3pm, in three groups. The first group of 300 can enter from 8am to 9.30am, the second from 10.30am to noon, and the last 400 from 1-3pm.

Only bicycles from Cambodia are allowed at the two crossings.

Taphraya and Nong Preu will also open up to 300 Cambodians with bicycles to buy products in Thailand.

The task force said the new regulations are subject to change. (Story continues below)

PM visits Aranyaprathet

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited Khlong Luek on Thursday to gather information as she sought ways to alleviate business damage from the border closure, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said.

“We want to see the impact from this policy and what the government can do to help, this is our main goal for the visit today,” she said in a meeting with officials at Aranyaprathet School.

Border crossing restrictions were necessary to curb long-standing international crimes, Mr Jirayu said.

Ms Paetongtarn earlier this week linked the proliferation of illegal scam centres in Cambodia, but Cambodian authorities have denied involvement.

At another part of the border, former Cambodian premier Hun Sen was visiting visited troops and officials in Oddar Meanchey province, opposite Surin province.

Local media footage showed Hun Sen, in military fatigues, arriving by helicopter and meeting with officials in the area.