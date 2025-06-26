Bomb squads destroy more devices in Phuket and Krabi

Two men arrested earlier confess to planting four devices in Phuket, including at the airport

Listen to this article

Explosive ordnance disposal officers check a site at Promthep Cape in Phuket, where a suspected explosive device was found on Thursday. (Photo: Phuket police)

PHUKET/KRABI: Police bomb squads destroyed suspected explosive devices in two southern tourist provinces on Thursday following the arrest of two suspects linked to a suspicious object found at the Phuket airport on Wednesday.

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams and officers from Provincial Police Region 8 arrived at Patong beach in Phuket at 11am on Thursday after a suspicious object was discovered about 200 metres away from the Dolphin park.

EOD officers used a high-pressure water cannon to sever any potential detonation circuits, effectively rendering the device safe. The area was cordoned off to ensure safety during the operation.

Shortly afterward, the EOD team went to Promthep Cape in tambon Rawai of Muang district to scan for additional suspected objects. They found one embedded in concrete near the sunset viewing area. This device was safely destroyed. (Story continues below)

A suspicious item is found embedded in concrete near the sunset viewing area on Promthep Cape in Phuket on Thursday. The device was safely destroyed. (Photo: Phuket police)

Suspects confess

The operations followed confessions given by two suspects — Sulaiman Kacha, 27, and Muhama Wadeng, 29 — who were arrested in Muang district of Phangnga province on Tuesday. Police seized explosive devices from their car.

On Wednesday, investigators took the two suspects from Phangnga to the Hat Yai police station in Songkhla. They were subsequently transferred to the interrogation centre at the Southern Border Provinces Police Operations Centre in Yala for further questioning.

During questioning, the two men told police that four explosive devices had been planted — one hidden in the motorcycle abandoned near Phuket International Airport, two buried at Patong beach and one at Promthep Cape.

The pair reportedly told police that they had two accomplices who remain at large.

Authorities said they had located and destroyed all the devices the suspects had identified.

In Krabi province, meanwhile, another alert was triggered at about 11.30am on Thursday when a bomb was discovered at the Mahad wood sculpture installation on Uttarakit Road in tambon Pak Nam of Muang district, just 30 metres from a traffic police booth.

The device, an improvised time bomb, was safely defused by EOD officers. A police source said the timing mechanism found on the device bore a resemblance to those seized from the two suspects.

In a related development, a suspicious motorcycle was found abandoned at the central mosque of Krabi province on Thursday. Authorities are currently preparing to inspect the vehicle.