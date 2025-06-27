Phumtham warns over bomb talk

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai yesterday urged the public not to link the Phuket airport bomb scare to unrest in the deep South, warning that premature conclusions could damage the nation's image.

Mr Phumtham, who is also the defence minister, clarified that no confirmation had been made regarding the nature of the incident, in which a motorcycle suspected to be rigged with explosives was found parked near the domestic terminal on Wednesday.

"A concerned citizen reported the suspicious vehicle. Officials investigated and recovered chemical substances and components, which have been sent to the police forensic division for examination," he said.

When asked whether the substances found were explosive materials, he said results were still pending and that any assumptions would be premature and potentially harmful. Regarding the potential impact on Phuket's tourism, Mr Phumtham stressed that making unfounded claims would only fuel unnecessary alarm. "There is no indication that this incident is related to terrorism or the southern insurgency. Linking it to such matters would only cause damage and panic," he said.

He added that Phuket has rarely faced incidents related to unrest in the southernmost provinces, and any attempt to connect the two could create confusion and adversely affect national interests.

In response to the incident, Phuket Airport Director Monchai Tanod led a safety inspection of the premises to reassure travellers. Authorities have since heightened security measures and called for public cooperation in following safety protocols to maintain service convenience and public confidence.

The suspect in the case, identified as Mahama Wadeh, confessed during interrogation that he and others had planted three bombs, including a motorcycle bomb intended for the airport. He detailed his group's movements through Yala, Krabi, and Phuket, describing how the bombs were disguised using food delivery bags and hidden under motorcycle seats.

Two other suspects were also implicated in coordinated attempts to detonate devices at Laem Phromthep and Patong Beach in Phuket.

Meanwhile, EOD units in Krabi safely defused three homemade bombs yesterday. The first time-bomb was planted near a major intersection in the city centre, only 30 metres from the provincial police station. Officials noted that the timing devices resembled those found on suspects arrested earlier this week in Phangnga. Later in the day, authorities discovered two additional improvised devices at a camp site in Muang Krabi.