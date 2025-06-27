Rule limits cannabis buds to medical use

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has reclassified cannabis buds as a controlled herb, limiting their use strictly to medical purposes with a prescription. The regulation bans recreational use, online sales, and advertising. Critics argue the move lacks clarity and could harm small businesses, while activists urge the government to reconsider its stance.

The Public Health Ministry's regulation requiring a prescription to purchase cannabis buds for medical use has been published in the Royal Gazette and went into effect yesterday.

The rule officially reclassifies cannabis buds as a controlled herb under the Controlled Herbs Regulation.

The aim is to restrict its use to medical purposes under the supervision of professionals and to prevent misuse, according to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

The new regulation is issued under the Protection and Promotion of Thai Traditional Medicine Knowledge Act 1999, replacing the 2022 announcement, which classified cannabis as a controlled herb without specifying any particular part of the plant. However, the latest version clearly states that only the buds of cannabis are subject to regulation, he said.

Anyone wishing to conduct research, export, distribute or process cannabis buds for commercial purposes must obtain a licence under Section 46 of the law. They must strictly follow conditions, including a ban on sales in public areas, a prohibition on advertising through any channel, and a ban on selling via vending machines or online platforms.

An exception is made for medical use with a prescription from a medical professional. The use of a prescription is limited to a maximum of 30 days, according to the ministerial announcement.

He said cannabis shops also need to employ certified professionals, such as pharmacists, Thai traditional doctors or Chinese medicine practitioners, to continue their business, while using cannabis for recreation is strictly prohibited.

Mr Somsak has refused to give a clear answer whether, in the future, cannabis will be available only at drug stores or hospitals.

Meanwhile, Prasitchai Noonuan, secretary-general of Writing Thailand's Cannabis Future Network, criticised Mr Somsak for scrapping prohibitions on selling cannabis to those under 20 or to students, which allows them to make purchases if they have a medical certificate, and the move to grant decision-making power on cannabis use to a group of experts.

He urged Mr Somsak to cancel his plan to re-list cannabis as a narcotic.