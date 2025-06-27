B60m in assets handed over to Wat Rai Khing

Listen to this article

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has handed over nearly 60 million baht in assets to Wat Rai Khing amid an ongoing corruption case involving the temple's former abbot.

CIB deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew led the return ceremony at the temple in Nakhon Pathom province yesterday. The CIB returned 17 listings of assets, costing a total of 58.6 million baht, that were seized from the temple's former abbot, Yaem Inkrungkao, 70, to Phra Ratcha Watchira Sutaporn, the temple's acting abbot.

Mr Yaem turned himself in to police last month following the issuance of an arrest warrant over allegations that he had embezzled more than 300 million baht in temple funds to gamble online.

The returned assets include 10 vehicles, including two Mercedes-Benzes, a Toyota Alphard and a BMW; land deeds in four provinces worth 24.7 million baht in total; and over 100 gold-encased Buddha amulets valued at about 5 million baht. The total estimated value of all seized assets was about 58.6 million baht, said Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat.

Further investigations also led to the arrest of several close associates of Mr Yaem, including Aranyawan Wangthapan, a 28-year-old woman believed to be an online gambling broker. Both suspects are currently in custody.

The operation revealed patterns of wrongdoing and concealment, including the purchase of land, real estate and valuable items under relatives' names, and asset dispersal to evade scrutiny.

Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat also said that investigators traced the embezzled funds from Mr Yaem to Ms Aranyawan, who used the money to acquire land and other properties.

Over 60 million baht in cash was also reportedly given to two more suspects, identified as Toy and Chatchai, who are also in custody.

While some of the suspects confessed that the funds originated from the temple, others claimed they came from legitimate work.

However, police said investigations showed none of the suspects had credible income sources, strengthening the suspicion that the assets came from stolen funds.