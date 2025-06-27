Premier reviews checkpoint closures as border issues mount

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra receives flowers during her visit to the Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo, on Thursday amid the intensifying border conflict with Cambodia. (Photo: Government House)

Sa Kaeo: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra travelled to the border district of Aranyaprathet to assess the impact of Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures and to lead a high-level meeting addressing urgent cross-border trade, security, and labour issues.

Joining the premier were Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, Interior Permanent Secretary Unsit Sampuntharat, 1st Army Region commander Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya, and representatives from various agencies.

Upon arrival, Ms Paetongtarn received a briefing on border trade, agricultural export delays, and increasing concerns about transnational crime, including call centre scams and human trafficking. The situation has intensified since Thailand heightened border control measures in response to conflict with Cambodia over the border.

Sa Kaeo governor Parinya Phothisat reported a sharp rise in passport applications -- up to 200 per day, compared to the previous 30–40 -- mainly from individuals seeking employment or access to Cambodian casinos. He confirmed over 38,000 undocumented or stranded migrant workers across three eastern provinces: 10,000 in Sa Kaeo, 20,000 in Chanthaburi, and 1,000 in Trat.

The governor also proposed postponing or cancelling indefinitely planned celebrations marking 75 years of Thai-Cambodian diplomatic relations in the province.

The provincial administration has also recommended suspending all forms of non-essential aid to Cambodia, except for humanitarian assistance. In addition, officials have called for a thorough review of the Pong Nam Ron Bridge construction project, which is being funded through Thailand's central budget.

The review stems from concerns over redundancy, as a major Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge already exists between Nong Ian and Stung Bot, located in tambon Tha Kham of Aranyaprathet district.

Sa Kaeo officials stated that current and future infrastructure projects must be evaluated in light of recent border developments, although final decisions rest with the prime minister, the cabinet, and relevant ministries.

Mr Parinya also raised concerns over "money mule" accounts linked to online gambling and scam networks, while reporting that Cambodia has cut electricity supply in five locations, halting power worth 1.8 billion baht annually and severing internet connectivity.

Ms Paetongtarn, meanwhile, has instructed the Commerce Ministry to determine whether agricultural products, especially cassava, are being held at the border and has ordered intervention through public-private purchasing to prevent price crashes.

"If there are trade blockages or price drops, such as with cassava, we must stabilise our domestic prices first before allowing export quotas. This is a chance to reassess outdated policies," she said.

The premier highlighted the importance of peace in dealing with border tensions: "My top priority is preventing clashes. We must see to it that soldiers return home safely and that no blood is shed."

The Thai-Cambodian Border Affairs Operations Centre announced plans to assist Thai businesses and nationals affected by Cambodia's suspension of Thai oil imports.