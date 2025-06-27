NACC to probe justice minister, DSI chief

Listen to this article

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong speaks to reporters on Feb 25 about a possible role for the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in a probe into vote-rigging in the 2024 Senate election. The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has resolved to set up an investigative panel to probe him and DSI director-general Pol Lt Col Yutthana Praedam, following complaints of misconduct and political persecution related to the recent Senate election investigation. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has resolved to set up an investigative panel to probe Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong and Department of Special Investigation (DSI) director-general Pol Lt Col Yutthana Praedam, following complaints of misconduct and political persecution related to the recent Senate election investigation.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the NACC reportedly agreed to initiate a formal inquiry in response to allegations that individuals claiming to be DSI officers had conducted unauthorised activities in Amnat Charoen province.

The individuals reportedly interrogated two former senatorial candidates regarding alleged vote collusion without wearing official uniforms, presenting state-issued identification, or disclosing their authority.

In one incident, they allegedly entered a candidate's home, unplugged security cameras, and coerced the individual into confessing to vote rigging in connection with the Senate polls last year.

The probe stems from a petition submitted earlier this year by a group of senators accused by the DSI of money laundering in connection with Senate election irregularities.

Around 10 senators, including Pol Maj Gen Chatwattana Saengphet, a former provincial police commander and a prominent member of the Senate's Legal and Justice Committee, submitted a letter to Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja in late February.

The letter called for the NACC to investigate Pol Col Tawee and Pol Lt Col Yutthana, accusing them of abuse of power and politically motivated harassment that could threaten democratic governance.

An NACC source confirmed that the commission had previously accepted the petition for preliminary examination and has now elevated the matter to a formal investigation.

In response to growing concerns, the Interior Ministry -- under then-minister Anutin Charnvirakul -- issued a directive to all provincial governors. The directive required local administrative officers to verify any coordination or investigative activity involving Senate election-related cases with official documentation from the DSI, including confirmation of the investigators' legal appointment and authority.

The move came amid reports that 53 senators were issued summonses in connection with the DSI's probe into the alleged vote manipulation.

The controversy intensified after news emerged of unidentified individuals -- allegedly affiliated with the DSI -- conducting coercive interviews with former senatorial candidates. The legitimacy of their actions was questioned due to the absence of identification, legal authority, or proper procedure.

The NACC has decided to proceed with an official investigation into Pol Col Tawee and Pol Lt Col Yutthana. Concerns were raised that their actions were a deliberate abuse of power, causing damage to senators and potentially undermining democracy.